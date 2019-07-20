Anonymous donor gives $25 million to Children’s Hospital

(CNN) — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the recipient of a very generous gift and will now be able to help many more kids because of that gift.

An anonymous donor recently gave the hospital $25 million.

According to President and CEO Paul Viviano, it’s one of the largest single donations in the hospital’s history.

He said part of the money will go toward providing much-needed pediatric neurological care. A neurological institute outpatient center is being created and will hopefully open early next year.

Viviano said the funds will also be used to update the hospital’s interventional radiology.