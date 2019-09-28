Annual GO Run Saturday morning at USA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people are lining up early this morning to help raise money for gynecologic cancer research taking place at the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute.

The 12th Annual GO Run 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk is Saturday morning. Events begin at 7:30 at the Mitchell Center on the USA Campus. The 5k starts at 8 am. The fun run starts at 9. News 5’s Cherish Lombard is this year’s MC and News 5 is a proud media sponsor. The event is presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation. For more information click here.