MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City officials and citizens gathered at the Dumas Wesley Community Center for an annexation meeting led by Councilman Cory Penn of District 1. City officials explained the benefits of annexation, but many residents in the audience had concerns about the process.

Annexation remains as one of the biggest topics in the city. As the city is looking to incorporate parts west of Mobile, many residents who attended the meeting were not in favor of the decision.

City officials such as the Chief of Staff James Barber cited population growth as one of the benefits of annexation while pointing to several proposed maps.

Mobile resident, Cosetta Jackson, is asking why the city is looking to annex instead of focusing the problems she sees within the city.

“You know, they really not using wisdom and knowledge to fix the problems in the city,” said Jackson. “Fix these streets in our neighborhoods.”

Councilman Penn says he understands the resident’s concerns about annexation. His meeting is one of many the other councilmembers will hold before their vote is placed on the city agenda. He says the feedback from the meeting was very helpful, and he’ll keep it in consideration before making any further decisions.

“We need to make sure that we hear everyone’s perspectives,” said Penn. “And then we can take back and make a decision and say, okay, now we heard from and now let’s move forward as a city to make sure we do the best for our community.”

The meeting tonight was one of many that councilmembers will hold before annexation appears on the city council’s agenda for a vote. Councilman Penn says the council is unsure exactly when that will be, but it could be in the upcoming weeks.

Earlier this month, the city of Mobile paid for a study from the independent consulting firm, PFM, that says annexation would greatly benefit the city financially and would accomplish four of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s goals.