Ann Arbor business being investigated for price-gouging

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ann Arbor-based business is being investigated by the Attorney General’s office for possible price-gouging.



Washtenaw County Circuit Court approved the Attorney General’s request for investigative subpoenas requiring A.M. Cleaning & Supplies to provide information or face legal consequences.



The business will be required to provide transaction records throughout the month of March as well as testimony from the owner and employees.



The Attorney General’s office has received 11 consumer complaints against A.M. Cleaning that allege the store drastically increased its prices of hand sanitizer.



Complaints began after the business posted a message on social media advertising hand sanitizer at $60 for a 12-ounce bottle which days before was $7.50, $40 for an 8-ounce bottle which was $5, and $20 for a 4-ounce bottle which was $2.50.



The Attorney General’s office sent a cease and desist letter to A.M. Cleaning & Supplies on March 11.



The response from the business along with evidence obtained from consumers who purchased hand sanitizer at the store led investigators to seek the subpoenas.



“Legal recourse is not the preferred option, but my office will take any necessary steps to determine whether reports of price-gouging are valid,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a written statement. “Businesses must play by the rules and if a company is breaking the law, we will hold it accountable. Michigan consumers looking to buy products they need or to protect their health during this pandemic will not be subjected to excessively high prices.”



The Attorney General’s office reports they have received over 2,000 price-gouging related complaints since early March.



Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at (877) 765 – 8388 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.