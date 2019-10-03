Animal adoption event planned for Eastern Shore Toyota

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eastern Shore Toyota is partnering with the Baldwin County Humane Society for a large adoption event October 10th from 2-5PM at its dealership at 29732 Frederick Boulevard in Daphne. The goal is to find homes for the many homeless cats and dogs in our community.

Here is a portion of the press release sent by Eastern Shore Toyota.

There will be a wide selection of cats and dogs of various ages that are in need of forever homes. Baldwin Humane Society was the first county-wide animal welfare agency and one of the most active and respected shelters in the area. Eastern Shore owner and CEO, Shawn Esfahani stated, “Since our inception, Eastern Shore Toyota has been very involved in the community, donating both time and money to a variety of local charities and not-for-profits, among which is the Baldwin Humane Society. We are especially eager to help these loving animals find families who will give them loving homes.” Eastern Shore Toyota