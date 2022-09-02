MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly three years after Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped and murdered in Auburn, her family and friends are fighting even harder than before to make sure repeat offenders, like the man accused of killing her, stay in jail.

WKRG spoke with Aniah’s mom about a law passed by the state legislature that now has to go before voters.

Aniah’s Law would help keep violent crime offenders off the streets by allowing judges more discretion to deny their bond.

The Law came about late 2019 shortly after the family found out the man charged in Aniah’s kidnapping and murder was out on bond for previous violent crimes.

Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris says she received a call from State Representative Chip Brown in which he informed her that he wanted to propose this law and requested that it be named in honor of Aniah.

Aniah’s Law was unanimously approved by the House and signed by Governor Kay Ivey on June 25, 2021… Alabama voters will have to pass the Constitutional Amendment November 8th for it to become law.

Harris says that in addition to fighting for Aniah, their family is also standing up for anyone facing a similar tragedy

“I heard her say to me, mom please don’t let this happen to anybody else and I just said back to her, I said it out loud, I said I won’t baby,” said Harris. “So I knew from then on I was going to fight, and it was going to be for the rest of my life.”

Harris believes that if a similar law had been in place prior to Aniah’s death, she would still be here.



However, she is optimistic that Aniah’s Law will help prevent others from losing a loved one as a result of violent crime offenders.

“This law will save so many lives and I think it’s one of the most amazing things that has happened in our state in a long time, we needed this change,” said Harris. “I did not want my daughter to have to give her life for it but I know if Aniah had a choice that she would give her life for other people.”

Advocating for Aniah’s Law is only one part of the family’s way of fighting, Harris also founded a non-profit called Aniah’s Heart that aims to teach people about safety education and provides them with self-defense classes.

