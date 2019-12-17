Aniah Blanchard Case: DA files motion to drop kidnapping charge against one defendant

Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher is charged with first degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard. (Lee County Jail)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – We have breaking news in the Aniah Blanchard Kidnapping and Capital Murder case as News 3 confirms the Lee County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion late Tuesday to dismiss the kidnapping charges against one of the defendants, Antwon (Antwain) Fisher.

“Subsequent to Antwon ‘Squirmy’ Fisher’s arrest, it was determined that Mr. Fisher’s conduct did not rise to the level of accomplice liability as was originally charged and as is required under Alabama law. Additionally, no action taken by Mr. Fisher in connection with this case occurred in Lee County. Therefore, based on legal and jurisdictional grounds, we have requested Mr. Fisher’s charge for Kidnapping First Degree be dismissed, said District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Hughes says the investigation into the murder of Aniah Blanchard is still ongoing and investigators will continue to evaluate and exhaust all leads in the pursuit of justice for Aniah and her family.

Ibraheem Yazeed faces two counts of capital murder in the case and remains behind bars on no bond.