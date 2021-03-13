Anglers reel in Great White shark on Pensacola Beach

GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the ‘Shark Lady Adventure Tour’ on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters […]

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Idaho reeled in the catch of a lifetime this week on Pensacola Beach — a Great White shark!

Big John Shark Fishing Adventures posted a video of the “great” catch to the company’s YouTube channel Friday.

Before the angler reeled in the catch, Big John McLean can be heard saying it could be a tiger shark or a mako, but as time passed and as the angler continued to reel in his catch, what emerged from the water was nothing short of shocking.

“You guys just caught a great white,” McLean can be heard telling the angler. “That is something you will never see.”

The shark was released back into Gulf waters, and the group from Idaho will return home with one heck of a fish tale.

Just this week, two Great White sharks were tracked off the Gulf Coast by Ocearch. Cabot, a 9 foot 8 inch male Great White, weighing 533 pounds, and Edithe, an 11 foot 8 inch female Great White who weighs 1,185 pounds recently pinged south of Mobile Bay.

You can track these two, along with many other sharks, on Ocearch’s Shark tracker here.