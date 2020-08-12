‘An angel’: Family of woman allegedly killed by Milton boyfriend remembers her life

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — Vickie Edge was a giver.

Vickie delivered banana nut bread to her friends and family, even when it wasn’t a special occasion, her family told WKRG News 5 Tuesday afternoon.

“She just loved to put a smile on your face,” said Derrick Edge, Vickie’s brother.

Derrick Edge said Vickie would give you her shirt off her back as long as it made you happy.

That’s why her family was stunned, shocked and saddened by Vickie’s murder.

Santa Rosa County deputies say Vickie was murdered by 61-year-old Jerry Odum, her boyfriend of no more than three months.

Vickie’s family said they had met on a dating site. They never met Odum.

Her family said Odum had stood Vickie up but worked his way back into her life by showering her with gifts and promises.

She believed she had met the one.

Deputies say Vickie’s killing happened Thursday. They found her body Saturday after doing a welfare check on behalf of the family.

“It was pretty hard right then, but I pretty much accepted knowing she was gone,” Derrick Edge said. “You just start going through your mind at what she had to go through.”

The details behind what happened to her are unclear due to redactions in Odum’s arrest report. But, deputies do mention a baseball bat in the report.

Vickie’s murder came as a shock, but it wasn’t the only bad news the family had heard last week.

Vickie has been diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer two days before she was murdered, according to her family. The news of her cancer and murder left her family wondering why this could happen to such a good person.

“She could turn a bad day into a bright day,” said her cousin Cheryl Wagner. “She was an angel.”

Before she died, Vickie had planned to donate a kidney to a “friend of a friend,” her family said. That plan was derailed due to her cancer.

Now, there’s a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to continue Vickie’s legacy of giving.

“We are asking that you continue her legacy of giving,” the page reads. “Whether it is to this fund to support the final expenses her family will have, to the fundraiser for the kidney transplant she so thoughtfully wanted to give, to your favorite charity or to step forward in her memory and get tested to be the angel she spent the last day of her life so desperately searching for.”

Vickie’s family warns of online dating, especially vulnerable young girls. Her brother Derrick says to be cautious and never trust too easily.

“People say you that happens on a podcast or happens in forensic science,” he said. “But, you don’t think it’s going to happen to your family.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

LATEST STORIES