‘An act of God, pray’: Escambia County officials urge residents to prepare for Delta

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials said Tuesday morning residents in the area should prepare now for possible effects of Hurricane Delta.

At a press conference, county officials said it’s important for residents to plan now, as if the affects from Hurricane Delta would mirror the disaster Hurricane Sally left behind.

“I continue to say this is an act of God,” said Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley. “So, I would say pray.”

The latest track Tuesday evening showed the storm pushing west, but it is still possible Northwest Florida’s weather could be influenced by Delta.

“One way or another, we are going to end up on the right side, which means we’re going to get significant onshore wind flow and rain,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson.

Officials say preparing now could help save lives. Escambia County Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said Tuesday county dispatchers fielded 800 calls for help during Hurricane Sally. Those calls were not responded to until the hurricane conditions in the area weakened.

Simmons said those in low-lying areas should not wait to evacuate if their home is prone to flooding.

Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore echoed Simmons comments.

“Have a plan. Are you going to evacuate? Are you going to leave the area?” Gilmore said. “Are you going to say with a friend? Please have your plan ready at the latest tomorrow.”

Residents were already out preparing for Delta Tuesday afternoon.

Pensacola resident Jarma Forrest was filling sandbags at one of the county’s sand locations. Forrest said she’s used to hurricanes on the Gulf Coast but hopes Delta will stay away from Northwest Florida.

“We’re getting sandbags for this hurricane because the way it’s coming in on the map, it looks just like Sally,” she said.

Aaron Barbee, who lives in Pensacola but is originally from Philadelphia, said he was planning on going to get a generator Tuesday afternoon “just in case” Delta knocked out power.

“Last time we were out of electricity for a whole week,” Barbee said. “Cleanup is still going on from the first one. Here we go again.”

Forrest said to live on the Gulf Coast, you must experience that bad (hurricanes) to appreciate the nice weather. She believes Northwest Florida will be spared.

“We don’t think it’s going to be that bad, but you watch,” she said, with an unsure chuckle.

LATEST STORIES