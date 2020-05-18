American Heart Association to hold Virtual Heart Ball

PENSACOLA, Fla – (WKRG) The American Heart Association has come up with a way to raise money amid social distancing because of COVID-19. Supporters of AHA can still bid on donated auction items online.

Melanie Miller original art



“The health and wellbeing of our community is our top priority. While we have canceled the traditional in-person Northwest Florida Heart Ball this year, we are mixing it up and bringing portions of the Heart Ball directly to our participants! Our team has been working diligently to develop a virtual plan to ensure we can carry out a few key components of our usual event designed to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and stroke as well as critical, lifesaving funds for the American Heart Association,” said Inger Alderfer, Senior Regional Director for AHA.

Sunset Dinner Cruise to be auctioned

The auction begins Wednesday, May 20, and continues through Friday, May 22. To see items up for bid, click here.

LATEST STORIES