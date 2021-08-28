Ambulance stolen from Birmingham Fire station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An ambulance was stolen from a Birmingham Fire station on Saturday around noon.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Chief Hicks said that someone came through the bay doors of the station. He also said that the keys were left in the ambulance at the time it was stolen. Hicks said that leaving the keys is a part of the standard procedure so that the department can have easy access to them.

The vehicle was stolen from Fire Station 8 in the Kingston neighborhood.

Chief Hicks announced around 5 p.m. that the rescue unit was found in the 40 block of Terrace North and Cheek Road. The incident is under investigation.

