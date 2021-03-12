AMBER ALERT: Missing Tennessee teen, non-custodial father may have recently been in Florida panhandle

TAMPA (WFLA/WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have released new information about an AMBER Alert and its connection to Florida.

Authorities in Tennessee said they received a credible sighting of 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook and her father, 42-year-old John Oliver Westbrook, who kidnapped her in October 2019 may have been in the panhandle as recently as one week ago.

TBI officials said in the post, “They may be driving this 1971 Volkswagen Beetle, with no plate or windshield.”

Daphne was last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019 after she didn’t return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John.

In June 2020, Hamilton County authorities secured a warrant, charging Westbrook with custodial interference, and in October, the TBI placed Daphne on the missing children’s website.

On Feb. 23, 2021, a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Westbrook and charged him with aggravated kidnapping in connection to Daphne’s disappearance.

John Westbrook is described as 6 feet 4 inches, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Daphne Westbrook is been described as 5 feet 3 inches, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.