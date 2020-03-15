Amber Alert issued for three missing children in New Jersey

Unedited release from Amber Alert

The New Jersey State Police is activating the Amber Abducted Child Alert Plan. The Franklin Twp. Police Department, Gloucester County is investigating a confirmed child abduction which occurred at 1919 Clayton Williamstown Road, Franklinville, NJ at approximately 230 PM on March 15, 2020. The children are, Jamarcus Russell an 11 year old black male, Jasmine Russell a 9 year old black female and Jaquan Russell an 8 year old black male.

All children have black hair and brown eyes. The children were taken from 1919 Clayton Williamstown Road. The suspect, Travis Russell, is a black male, approximately 36 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen operating a 2017 silver Nissan Altima bearing NJ registration H53MCS.

Travis Russell

The last known location was southbound on Interstate 295 in the area of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. His possible destination is unknown.

