Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old boy out of Clarkston, Ga.

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRBL) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-month-old baby boy from Clarkston, Georgia.

Officials believe the baby, Noah Singleton, was taken by 24-year-old Emmanuel Singleton.

The suspect and child were last seen traveling East on Highway 78. They are believed to be traveling in a 2007 gray Volkswagen Jetta. The license plate is GA RVD6200.

If you have any information about either of these two people please call 911 or the Clarkston Police Department 678-406-7929.

