Amazon delivery van stolen while driver made deliveries in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Amazon delivery van was stolen while the driver was making deliveries in a Richmond neighborhood during Christmas week.

According to police, the driver left the van running around noon on Monday while making deliveries on the 500 block of Milton Street.

RPD said the van was recovered minutes later in the 3300 block of 5th Avenue.

The Amazon driver reported that cash from their personal item was stolen but no packages were taken during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct at (804) 646-4105.