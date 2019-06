CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some amazing fire video coming out of Citronelle this morning. Citronelle Fire Rescue posted this video this morning of a mobile home fire that happened at about 2 this morning on Odom Road.

“Firefighters quickly began an offensive attack and started knocking the fire down. Unfortunately the home still received heavy smoke and fire damage. Thankfully there was still salvageable items in the home and no injuries were reported,” said the post.