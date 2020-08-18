AltaPointe using magnetic pulses to treat depression

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pam Long of Mobile has suffered from depression for more than 40 years. “You do the therapists, you do the different medications, and you almost feel like nothing’s gonna help. I’ll just be this way all my life,” Long said.

So, when doctors at AltaPointe discussed using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to treat her symptoms, she was willing to give it a try.

Doctors map out the patient’s brain and send magnetic pulses to the area that regulates mood. The pulses stimulate the spot that tends to be underactive in people with depression. TMS is noninvasive and requires no anesthesia. Patients say it is not painful, they feel a tapping sensation. They may experience soreness on the area targeted and have headaches that go away.

“This treatment compared to medication has fewer side effects and is much better tolerated,” said Dr. William Billet, AltaPointe Psychiatrist.

Long underwent treatment five times a week for six weeks. She says it saved her life.

“Something just clicked one day. I just all of a sudden felt so much better and I can’t even compare to what it used to be like. It’s so much better,” Long said.

TMS is also being used to treat anxiety, and obsessive compulsive disorder. Researchers are also studying its effectiveness in people with autism.

To learn more about TMS for depression go to altapointe.org/transcranial-magnetic-stimulation-tms/

