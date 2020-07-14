AltaPointe staff makes sleeping mats for homeless

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Staff members of AltaPointe continue to help the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, participants in their Intellectual Disabilities (ID) Day Program would create mats out of plastic bags and donate them for the homeless to sleep on, but the program has been halted temporarily because of the novel coronavirus. So employees have been weaving the mats.

“We are fortunate to have a team at AltaPointe that demonstrates the ability to add value to everything we are doing with their dedication, creativity and resourcefulness,” said Tuerk Schlesinger, AltaPointe CEO.

For more information on AltaPointe programs and services, go to altapointe.org or call (211) 450-2211.

