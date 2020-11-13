AltaPointe now hiring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AltaPointe health is planning a job fair to hire full-time, part-time and PRN positions. Open interviews will be held for multiple roles including administrative, behavioral, and professional at it’s Southland Drive location in Mobile.

In October, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced AltaPointe in Mobile will serve as one of three new crisis centers in the state to help prevent patients with mental illness from going to jail.

The hiring event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 1-4 p.m. at 5800 Southland Drive.

For more information, go to altapointe.org.

