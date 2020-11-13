AltaPointe now hiring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nowHiringSign_216349

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AltaPointe health is planning a job fair to hire full-time, part-time and PRN positions. Open interviews will be held for multiple roles including administrative, behavioral, and professional at it’s Southland Drive location in Mobile.

In October, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced AltaPointe in Mobile will serve as one of three new crisis centers in the state to help prevent patients with mental illness from going to jail.

The hiring event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 1-4 p.m. at 5800 Southland Drive.

For more information, go to altapointe.org.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories