AltaPointe holding drive-thru job fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nowHiringSign_216349

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The largest health and human services organization in the state of Alabama is holding another drive-thru job fair.

AltaPointe has open positions requiring no experience. Training is available.

Recruiters will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 2401 Gordon Smith Drive in Mobile. For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories