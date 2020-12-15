MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The largest health and human services organization in the state of Alabama is holding another drive-thru job fair.
AltaPointe has open positions requiring no experience. Training is available.
Recruiters will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 2401 Gordon Smith Drive in Mobile. For more information, click here.
LATEST STORIES
- Many Gmail users not getting emails, Google investigating outage
- Mobile City Council approves Africatown tourism contract
- With Electoral College vote in, McConnell recognizes Biden’s win
- COVID-19 vaccine is not an ‘end-all,’ Tijuana residents are told
- Fire damages fishing boat, four rescued from Gulf waters