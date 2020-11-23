ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator dead at 37

(WROC) – The ALS Association confirmed on Sunday that the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn has died after a seven-year battle with the disease. Quinn was 37 years old.

“The Ice Bucket challenge dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expansion of care for people with ALS, and greater investment by the government in ALS research,” the ALS Association tweeted. “He will be missed, but he will continue to inspire us until we have a world without ALS.”

(1/4) We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and went on to help popularize the greatest social media campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/c5PiZHRZbE — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 22, 2020

