ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator dead at 37

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WROC) – The ALS Association confirmed on Sunday that the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn has died after a seven-year battle with the disease. Quinn was 37 years old.

“The Ice Bucket challenge dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expansion of care for people with ALS, and greater investment by the government in ALS research,” the ALS Association tweeted. “He will be missed, but he will continue to inspire us until we have a world without ALS.”

