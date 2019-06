MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alorica, the largest call center company in America, is hiring 400 people in Mobile.

On Tuesday, June 25th the company is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at their building on 5441 Highway 90 West Suite 1 in Mobile.

Alorica is looking for costumer service call representatives and recuriters.

Interested applicants should have their resumes in hand. Some hopefuls will be hired on the spot.