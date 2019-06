PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Alorica, the largest call center company in America, is hiring 300 people in Pensacola.

On Tuesday, June 18th the company is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at their building on 5031 Commerce Park Circle in Pensacola.

Alorica is looking for costumer service call representatives and recuriters.

Interested applicants should have their resumes in hand. Some hopefuls will be hired on the spot.