Almost nine months after Hurricane Sally, damage still not repaired at Foley apartment complex

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Brookwood Apartment Complex in Foley is still dealing with damage from Hurricane Sally. Almost nine months after Hurricane Sally, residents are speaking out.

“We are all living in fear, in fear that our apartments will never be replaced,” resident Cassie Sheffield said.



The residents claim the apartment complex has not made efforts to repair the damage. They just received blue tarps back in February. Some units are uninhabitable.

The mildew stench is spreading into neighboring apartments, causing health concerns. One resident claims respiratory issues from the mold developing. Part of the roof of one unit remains in the bathroom left untouched. Exposed holes are creating issues with weather and wildlife.

“I can’t sit up all night mopping my floor every time it rains,” resident Colleen Diamond said.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Sunbelt Management Associated and they said “no comment, thank you.” We also reached out to the local Housing and Urban Development office and are awaiting a return call. The United States Department of Agriculture is now looking into these concerns.