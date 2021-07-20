PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost half a million gallons of sewage overflows in Prichard during this week’s severe weather.
The Mobile County Health Department says 436,000 gallons of sewage overflowed within Prichard city limits from 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters are listed below:
|Location
|Estimated Gallons
|Receiving Water
|Chin St. at Butts St.
|180,000
|Three Mile Creek
|Patricia St. at Whistler St.
|103,000
|Gumtree Branch
|24008 Whistler St.
|66,000
|Gumtree Branch
|1205 W. Prichard Ave.
|36,000
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|821 College St.
|33,000
|Toulmins Spring Branch
|705 Sample St.
|18,000
|Toulmins Spring Branch
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions
when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows.
Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and
clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek, Gumtree Branch and Toulmins
Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general
area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and
before preparing food.