Almost half a million gallons of sewage overflows in Prichard during this week’s severe weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sewer-overflow_368761

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost half a million gallons of sewage overflows in Prichard during this week’s severe weather.

The Mobile County Health Department says 436,000 gallons of sewage overflowed within Prichard city limits from 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters are listed below:

LocationEstimated GallonsReceiving Water
Chin St. at Butts St.180,000Three Mile Creek
Patricia St. at Whistler St.103,000Gumtree Branch
24008 Whistler St.66,000Gumtree Branch
1205 W. Prichard Ave. 36,000Toulmins Spring Branch
821 College St.33,000Toulmins Spring Branch
705 Sample St. 18,000Toulmins Spring Branch
Mobile County Health Department

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions
when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows.
Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and
clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek, Gumtree Branch and Toulmins
Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general
area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and
before preparing food.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories