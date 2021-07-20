PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost half a million gallons of sewage overflows in Prichard during this week’s severe weather.

The Mobile County Health Department says 436,000 gallons of sewage overflowed within Prichard city limits from 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters are listed below:

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water Chin St. at Butts St. 180,000 Three Mile Creek Patricia St. at Whistler St. 103,000 Gumtree Branch 24008 Whistler St. 66,000 Gumtree Branch 1205 W. Prichard Ave. 36,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 821 College St. 33,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 705 Sample St. 18,000 Toulmins Spring Branch Mobile County Health Department

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions

when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows.

Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and

clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek, Gumtree Branch and Toulmins

Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general

area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and

before preparing food.