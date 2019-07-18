Almost 25,000 gallons of wastewater overflows in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on July 17 from a sewer force main break at 5400 Rangeline Road.

About 24,350 gallons of wastewater overflowed as a result of a break on a sewer force main.

The wastewater was reclaimed, and no sewer reached a body of water. MAWSS crews have repaired the break. Steps will be taken to prevent future overflows at this location.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.