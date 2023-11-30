ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 6:00 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 2900 block of 3rd Street and fielded a report of a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was located approximately one hour later in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue. After a short pursuit that ended in the 1300 block of Applewhite Street the driver, 36-year-old Zacheus Green, was arrested and charged with one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Flight from an Officer, one count of Hit and Run, one count of Improper Lane Usage, and four outstanding warrants through Alexandria City Court. Green was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

