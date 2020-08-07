All the Ways to Save: Sales Tax Holiday begins in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents can shop sales tax-free August 7-9 as part of the Sales Tax Holiday in the state of Florida when purchasing school supplies, as well as some clothing, shoes, electronics and computer accessories throughout the weekend.

The tax exemption also applies to online shopping and will allow many to shop and save from the safety of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

News 13 This Morning discussed a few of the exempt items, as well as what guidelines will be in place at many major retailers across the nation.

As a general rule, school supplies priced at $15 or less, clothing and shoes at $60 or less, and the first $1000 toward a computer or electronic device will have tax-free status for in-person and online shopping.

Watch the included live segments from the show for more information on the holiday, and visit FloridaRevenue.com for a complete list of items.

In the second segment above, hear the details on exempt clothing, shoes, computers and electronic accessories.

LATEST STORIES