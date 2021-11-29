All of Us research program inviting 1 million Americans to help build health database

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The All of Us Research Program is inviting one million Americans to help build one of the most diverse health databases in history.

Researchers will use the data to learn how our biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find ways to treat and prevent disease.

Jillian Bowers with the All of Us Program spoke to WKRG News 5 to explain what this national program is and how local residents can join.

Visit www.joinallofus.org to sign up and learn more.