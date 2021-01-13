All In Credit Union donates $7,000 to two local organizations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All In Credit Union donated $7,000 to Fostering Together Gulf Coast and the United Way of Southwest Alabama. Both organizations were impacted by the pandemic and are grateful to start out 2021 with this generous donation.

WKRG News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Hannah Wilburn, Officer at All In Credit Union, about their motivation behind helping families across the Gulf Coast.

“We have to make sure that they are equip and provided with the tools that they need to be the future leaders of tomorrow,” Heather said.

All In Credit Union in total is donating more than $100,000 to multiple organizations across the nation. About 60 percent of K-12 Alabama students are at a reading level below what they should be in school. The motive of the United Way of Southwest Alabama is simple.

“Investing in our education, health, financial stability and providing basic essentials for individuals and families who need it,” said Justine Bixler, Vice President of Resource Development for United Was of SW Alabama.

With the donated money and through their Dolly Parton Imagination Library association, they will donate more than 500 books to students across Mobile.

“Conects them with a book once a month in a home so they could read with their families when they are not at school,” Bixler said.

Fostering Together Gulf Coast is a non-profit foster care support organization in Mobile.

“Support services and programs for children in foster care as well as foster and adoptive families,” Rachel Webb said.

Most of their fundraisers over the past year were canceled due to the pandemic. They are beyond grateful for this donation that will impact many children across Mobile.

“We provide journey bags for children when they first come into foster care,” Rachel said. “A bag that has comfort items like a teddy bear and a blanket but they also have toiletries.”

LATEST STORIES