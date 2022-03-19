(WHNT) — The State of Alabama’s COVID-19 situation is finally headed in the direction, according to new data from the state’s department of public health (ADPH).

Every county in the state is now listed at a “low” or “medium” risk of COVID-19 community transmission, or spread. Previously, the majority of Alabama’s counties were ranked in the more dangerous categories of “high” or “substantial,” signifying a more potent atmosphere for the virus statewide.

Here’s what each of the categories mean:

Low: The amount of new cases per 100,000 people must be from 0 to 9.99 and the percentage of positive tests must be between 0% and 4.99%

Medium: The amount of new cases per 100,000 people must be from 10 to 49.99 and the percentage of positive tests must be between 5% and 7.99%

Substantial: The amount of new cases per 100,000 people must be from 50 to 99.99 and the percentage of positive tests must be between 8% and 9.99%

High: The amount of new cases per 100,000 people must be greater than 100 and the percentage of positive tests must be higher than 10%

In his March message, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris stated, “The news about the Coronavirus Disease 2019 is very hopeful now that COVID-19 is moving in the right direction again.”

“While the virus will continue to circulate, we are encouraged that we have more effective tools and learned experience to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 than ever before,” asked Harris. “Remember to protect those at high risk by keeping up to date on your vaccinations and following preventive measures to reduce COVID-19 disease.”

As of Saturday, March 19, the state’s 7-day positivity rate in tests was 2.6%. There have been almost 1.3 million cases of the virus recorded since March 2020 with 366,074 in 2022. Just over 19,000 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19.