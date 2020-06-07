Alice Marie Johnson returns to Birmingham for first time since Trump ended her life sentence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alice Marie Johnson returns to Birmingham for the first time after President Donald Trump commuted her life sentence and she was released from prison two years ago.
Johnson says she was in a very “hopeless situation” and she was able to “maintain hope.” Johnson had been sentenced to life in prison for her role in a Tennessee drug ring. She had served 20 years of a life sentence in an Alabama prison.
After being championed by Kim Kardashian West and others who argued her sentence was too harsh, President Trump commuted her life sentence.
Describing George Floyd’s death as a “wake-up call,” she offered a message of hope:
“I bring a message of healing, a message also of justice, a message of peace for this nation.”Alice Marie Johnson
