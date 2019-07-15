Algae bloom persists despite heavy rain from Barry

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Despite a deluge of rain over the weekend from Tropical Storm Barry, beach conditions remain unsafe to our west in Mississippi. There had been some speculation that the storm could help break up a harmful algae bloom that had closed all Mississippi Beaches since the 4th of July weekend.
According to CBS affiliate WLOX:
On Sunday, workers tested water samples along Jackson County’s beaches and in Biloxi. [Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality] spokesman Robbie Wilbur says that while not all beach stations were checked, the samples that were taken indicated a continued presence of the algae bloom. He says sampling will continue Monday and the agency will alert the public when there are any changes to the water-contact warnings currently in place. In addition, the agency warns … if you see any algae that has washed onto the beach do not touch it. They do ask that you immediately alert M-D-E-Q or any Emergency Management Agency office.WLOX via CBS Newspath