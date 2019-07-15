Algae bloom persists despite heavy rain from Barry

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and a staffer discriminated against the state's then-commissioner of workers' compensation in 2011 because he's gay, and the ex-official is entitled to $1.5 million for emotional distress, a jury said Monday.

Polk County jurors found that Chris Godfrey not only proved the discrimination occurred, but also showed he was retaliated against in the form of a pay cut after refusing to quit.