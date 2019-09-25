“Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s.” You can now apply for a job using Alexa and Google Assistant.

CHICAGO (WFXR) — There are many things you can do with smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant: listen to music, turn on your living lights, or even set your home alarm. Starting today, you can now apply for a job using Alexa.

McDonald’s announced Wednesday, Sept. 25, the introduction of “McDonald’s Apply Thru” which allows potential job applicants to apply for a job through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” McDonald’s Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer David Fairhurst said in an email. “Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun. I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa.”

The company said its job application by voice was a first for any company.

To apply, say, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” or “Ok Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru.”

The voice applications are available in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.