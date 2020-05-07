ALERT: US Marshals seeking ‘dangerous’ sex offender who may be in Birmingham area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for the location of Timothy Jabbar Wyatt.

According to U.S. Marshals, Wyatt is believed to be hiding in either Birmingham, Calera, Clanton, Wetumpka, Prattville, and/or Montgomery. He is considered armed and dangerous

Wyatt is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 222 pounds and is 38 years old. (D.O.B. 10/12/1981). Wyatt is considered a dangerous sex Offender with violent tendencies. U.S. Marshals confirm warrants against Timothy Wyatt for kidnapping, assault, and attempted rape-Dangerous.

U.S. Marshals also advise of previous arrests for kidnapping, sodomy, rape, attempted rape, robbery, attempted murder, domestic violence, illegal narcotics possession, weapons violations and obstruction.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s whereabout is encouraged to contact the United States Marshal Fugitive Taskforce Case Agent (334-531-5681) or CrimeStoppers’ toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.

