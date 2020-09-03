Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Florida child

MIAMI, Fla. (WKRG) — FDLE sent out an alert for a 12-year-old child missing in Miami, Florida.
Following message from FDLE:
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Anastasia Vela-Fernandez, last seen in the area of the 6000 block of NW 30th Avenue in Miami, Florida. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and army fatigue pants. The child may be in the company of Jimmy Vela. Jimmy has multiple tattoos, one visible on the right side of his neck. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.
