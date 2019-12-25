ALEA warns of holiday travel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Christmas Day winds down, many will get back on the roads in the coming days, heading home whether it be down the road or across the country, making it home safely could be a challenge.

AAA has anticipated a record number of people hitting the roads this holiday season through the first of the year. They say there could be more than 104 million people on the highways alone.

“We feel like most of those will end up here in Mobile,” said Lt. Joe Piggott, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

As you hit the highways this holiday season, Alabama State Troopers will also be out, keeping a close watch.

“We particularly pay close attention to speeding, driving under the influence too, texting and driving. Those things we know contribute to the more serious crashes and fatals that we see this time of year,” Piggott said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between Christmas and New Year’s last year, almost 300 people were killed due to alcohol-related crashes nationwide.

ALEA says notifying the families of victims of deadly accidents this time of year is extremely trying.

“We refer to it simply as ‘the knock,’ it’s where you go up to somebody’s house, walk up on the porch in the middle of the night and knock on the door and wait for somebody to come and break the news to them that their loved one will never come home again. They will never walk through that door. They have seen them for the last time. That is something we never want to do, and by far, is the hardest part of our job. And the thing that we just really hate to do,” Piggott said.

Just Tuesday, Troopers had to notify the family of 18-year-old William Brooks of Bay Minette, who was killed when his car flipped and hit a tree.

The single-car crash happened on U.S. 31 North of Bay Minette, troopers say the teen wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

“It’s just so exasperated during the holidays because you’ve changed that person’s life forever. They will never look at the holidays the same. They will never see the Christmas Tree without thinking of the loss of their loved one, so we just implore people to pay attention to what they’re doing out there. Make arrangements for a sober driver before they start drinking,” Piggott said.

ALEA will be out patrolling for people driving under the influence through the New Year. They will also have roadblocks out to try to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

