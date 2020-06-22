ALEA searching for missing woman who was ‘forced’ into vehicle

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Enterprise Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for a woman who was last seen being forced in a vehicle Monday.

Marilyn McCray, 41, was last seen Monday in the area of Johnson Street around 2:15 p.m. when she was being forced into a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate “6410AVR,” according to ALEA.

McCray was last seen wearing a blue tie dye shirt, shorts and flip flops. She is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 155 pounds. She may also be suffering from a condition that impairs her judgement.

If you have any information on McCray’s whereabouts, contact Enterprise PD at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

