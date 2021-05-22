ALEA ramping up patrols for National Boat Safety Week



MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — In an effort to enhance and promote public safety ahead of the busy holiday weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division is participating in National Safe Boating Week, from Saturday, May 22, to Friday, May 28, leading up to Memorial Day weekend from Saturday, May 29, to Monday, May 31.

Troopers within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division are emphasizing just how hazardous water activities can be and how to make boating, swimming, and skiing safer for everyone. From Oct 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020, the Marine Patrol investigated 107 boating-related crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities. The year prior, Marine Patrol investigated 110 boating-related crashes, with 29 fatalities.

“Many of those fatalities could have been prevented by the simple act of wearing a proper personal flotation device (PFD),” ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said. “With your assistance, we can make this extended holiday weekend on the water safer for everyone, but it will require the use of PFDs and courtesy among boaters, along with an understanding of safe boat operation and the dangers of consuming alcohol.”

Here are some important safety tips from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Troopers to help keep you and your family safe:

• Holidays are not the time for novice boaters to learn to operate their crafts. Operator

inexperience is one of the leading contributing factors to boating crashes in Alabama.

New operators should consider attending an in-person boating-safety class prior to going

to the water.

• Be mindful of other boaters. Avoid passing too closely to boats in motion, boats at idle

and individuals in the water.

• Boaters should avoid the use of alcoholic beverages or use the designated operator

system. The sun, wind and other weather conditions already produce an effect on boaters

known as “boater fatigue,” and the consumption of alcohol only compounds and

intensifies the effect.

• When towing or pulling individuals on tubes or water skis, avoid spending

prolonged periods in small areas. Look for calm, open water where boating traffic is

light.

• Everyone should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFD (life vest) when under

way, particularly at night. Operators are responsible for everyone on board and should

ensure all passengers know where PFDs are stored, how to reach them quickly and how

to use them properly.

• Children younger than age 8 are required to wear PFDs at all times (unless inside a

permanently affixed cabin enclosure). They also should wear PFDs that are the

appropriate size.

• All individuals being pulled by a vessel on water skis, tubes or other aqua-planing

devices also are required to wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFDs.

• Operators must follow the capacity-plate requirements and never overload vessels

beyond recommended safe-carrying capacity. These restrictions will include the

weight of equipment and all individuals on board.

• Under Alabama law, canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are considered to

be vessels and are subject to PFD requirements. There must be one U.S. Coast Guardapproved PFD on board for each occupant; and children younger than age 8 on board

these crafts are required to have them on at all times.

• Vessels passing head-on must keep to the right. In a narrow channel, vessels will keep

to the right of mid-channel.

• Vessels passing or approaching another vehicle must be operated in such a manner

and at such a rate of speed that will not create a hazardous wash or wake.

• Avoid boating at night unless familiar with the body of water. Then, operate at a

reduced, safe speed. Make sure all navigation lights are in proper working order and

displayed properly. Have a cell phone and flashlight on hand in case of emergency.

For information on canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards, as well as additional water-safety

tips from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, go to alea.gov.