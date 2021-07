LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirms someone died in a crash on I-10 near the Buc-ees’s exit in Loxley.

According to the ALGO traffic map, the crash happened around 4:00 pm Tuesday near exit 49 at the Baldwin Beach Express.

The eastbound lanes closed to traffic as crews investigated the crash. One lane was back open to traffic around 5:15 pm.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.