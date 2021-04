MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A vehicle submerged in Fowl River was pulled out of the water Sunday by ALEA Highway and Marine Patrol Divisions.

ALEA Troopers responded to the report of a submerged single-vehicle at approximately 9:04 a.m. Sunday, April 18.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered the unoccupied 2002 GMC Yukon underwater near Blue Road.

No more information is currently avaiable, but ALEA continues to investigate how the vehicle became submerged.