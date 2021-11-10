ALEA: Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of an Opelika boater who was reported missing on Lake Martin earlier this week has been located.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body Roger Milby was found Wednesday morning at 7:50 a.m., near the shoreline south of Camp ASSCA.

The search for Milby, age 58, began on Tuesday, after the man was reported missing by his wife to the Alexander City Police Department.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division, ALEA Aviation, the Alex City Police Department, Fire Department, Dive Team, Search and Rescue Squad and the Tallapoosa County Task Force were all involving in the search for Milby.

The case remains under investigation, according to officials with ALEA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories