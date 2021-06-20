ALEA: 10 dead, including nine children, in I-65 crash near Greenville; youngest victim 9 months old

BUTLER COUNTY (WKRG) – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County has claimed the life of 10 people, including nine children.

Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division were notified at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, of a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound at the 138-mile marker. Once on scene, ALEA Troopers found 17 vehicles, including two commercial vehicles, were involved in the crash; seven of the 17 vehicles were on fire.

As a result of the crash, ALEA says Cody Fox, 29, of New Hope, Tenn., and his 9-month-old daughter, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Fatalities also include a 3-year-old, 8-year-old, 12-year-old, 14-year-old, 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old. All were from Alabama and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Investigating fatal crashes is one of the most difficult responsibilities of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,” ALEA’s Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said. “Yesterday, was an extremely heartbreaking day for the state of Alabama as 10 lives were tragically lost in one horrific event. I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the friends and families of loved ones lost in Saturday’s terrible crash, as well as my gratitude to all of the first responders and volunteers who quickly and valiantly responded to the scene. It was a difficult and unimaginable scene for many, and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved as we continue to investigate and provide closure for those affected.”

ALEA Troopers, along with investigators from the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB), continue to investigate.