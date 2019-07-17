ALDOT to discuss I-10 tolls Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tolls will be a hot topic today as the Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation is in town this morning to discuss the latest proposal on the new I-10 river bridge. For the first time, we’re getting an idea of how much traveling on this yet-to-be-built roadway will cost drivers and families that will use it. According to a report in AL.com, Director John Cooper said ALDOT will propose a toll plan that includes a $90 monthly pass for frequent users. There’s also a $6 one-way charge for people who only use it occasionally.

This is part of a plan that will be unveiled during a news conference this morning at 10 here in Mobile. Toll opposition has grown since the idea was floated months ago. This includes a Facebook group started by State Auditor Jim Zeigler with thousands of people signed up.

