ALDOT set to begin construction on Wilmer-Georgetown Road bridge Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning the fifth SR-158 extension project, constructing an interchange on Wilmer-Georgetown Road over what will be the future U.S. 98 lanes beginning Tuesday, June 1.

The project scope of work includes grading, paving, bridge, and drainage work as crews will construct an overpass over US-98 and provide a ramp connection from Wilmer-Georgetown Road onto U.S. 98.

Wilmer-Georgetown Road will be closed to motorists between Danner Drive and Thompson Road while the overpass is constructed. Drivers will use Glenwood Road to bypass the work zone.

The $7.6 million-dollar contract was awarded to HCL Contractors and is anticipated to be completed by winter 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories