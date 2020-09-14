ALDOT: No plan to close roads unless they are flooded

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

ALDOT will not be closing any roadways, bridges, or tunnels ahead of Hurricane Sally today. Our crews will continue to monitor state routes and close roadways or portions of roadways with flooding or debris that make it impassible or unsafe. There is a possibility that’s crews will close the Bankhead Tunnel tomorrow but that has not been finalized yet. 

