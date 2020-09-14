ALDOT: No plan to close roads unless they are flooded
by: Chris BestPosted: / Updated:
UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE
ALDOT will not be closing any roadways, bridges, or tunnels ahead of Hurricane Sally today. Our crews will continue to monitor state routes and close roadways or portions of roadways with flooding or debris that make it impassible or unsafe. There is a possibility that’s crews will close the Bankhead Tunnel tomorrow but that has not been finalized yet.
- Pensacola Fair releases safety procedures, dates and featured acts
- Baldwin EMA recommending some coastal evacuations as Sally approaches
- Niceville man charged with DUI manslaughter in pedestrian fatality
- USA gives update on Hurricane Sally preparation plans
- Drew Brees reflects upon win vs Tom Brady, Bucs