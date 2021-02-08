ALDI to break ground in Baldwin County this week

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDI will break ground on its new distribution center in Loxley this week. In a press release the value grocery store says the small, socially distanced ground-breaking will take place Wednesday morning, “the 564,000-square-foot office and warehouse will support ALDI growth throughout the Gulf Coast including Alabama, Southern Georgia, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana, which will be the 38th state where ALDI operates.”

ALDI says it hopes to have 35 new stores open in the Gulf Coast region by the end of 2022, “the new facility will also create more than 200 new jobs in Loxley. You can click here to learn more about those jobs.

According to the press release, “CDC guidelines will be enforced on-site including temperature checks upon arrival. In addition, masks will be required as well as social distancing. If you’re not feeling well, we ask you skip the event and we’re happy to follow-up with information.”

WKRG News 5 will be there for the groundbreaking and stream it live on Facebook and WKRG.com.