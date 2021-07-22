Alabama’s vaccination rate remains low, some still unsure about getting vaccine

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For some people it may be an easy decision, but for others, they still have concerns about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t see the numbers going down anytime soon even with the vaccine because there are breakthrough cases. People who are fully vaccinated are getting this Delta variant,” said Binky Hafford.

The Alabama Department of Public Health wants to get the shot into as many arms as possible, though, as the number of positive cases goes up.

“We expect well over 1500 cases to formally be reported today. We had about 1600 yesterday. Our percent of positivity is up to 11.7%,” said Dr. Karen Landers. Landers is the assistant state health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Dr. Landers worries false information is circulating on social media and that’s where a lot of the vaccine hesitations are coming from.

“There is absolutely no scientific evidence whatsoever that COVID vaccine interferes with infertility and we know that the COVID vaccine does not get in the DNA,” she added.

Still, thousands of Alabama residents are choosing not to get vaccinated. Some say they’re worried about their health and the side effects they fear the vaccine could cause.

“It’s still kind of scary to think that this only took a year for a vaccine to come out and they’re saying it’s 94%-95% effective against COVID, but everybody’s still getting COVID after they get a shot,” said Hannah Thompson.

“We are giving it to our families and we are really at the point to say we are pleading with Alabamians to protect their own health and to protect their families,” Dr. Landers continued.

She tells WKRG News 5 only about a third of the state has been vaccinated as of Thursday.