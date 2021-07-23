Alabama’s first Chick-fil-A closing after 47 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The first Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Alabama nearly 50 years ago is closing.

Jerry Cotney, who owns the restaurant at Brookwood Village mall in metro Birmingham, announced the shutdown in a social media post. He says the once-popular shopping venue is no longer thriving. The restaurant opened under another owner in 1974, just seven years after Truett Cathy launched the first Chick-fil-A at a mall in metro Atlanta.

The company website shows it now has more than 100 locations in Alabama.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)